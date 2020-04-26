COVID-19: ICPS taking special measures to keep child protection services running in J-K

The Social Welfare Department in Jammu and Kashmir has geared up its efforts to ensure that child care units do not face issues during the lockdown

An amount of Rs 40 lakh was released recently for District Child Protection Units in order to facilitate COVID-19 related measures at district levels, Mission Director Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) Shabnam Shah Kamili said. Besides, under ICPS' scholarship scheme, monetary grants of Rs 2,000 per juvenile were released to 1,267 beneficiaries, Kamili said. "The department is taking all necessary steps in making arrangements for juveniles, while regular inspections are being carried out on a weekly basis in child care institutions (CCIs)," she added.