Goa regains lost glory in absence of tourists

As beaches and tourist places in Goa sport a cleaner look following the lockdown due to less number of visitors, many locals say the state government should work to retain this lost glory of Goa.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 26-04-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 14:39 IST
Goa becomes cleaner amid the lockdown (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The state has started recouping its serenity as it has become much cleaner and peaceful in the absence of the tourists due to the COVID-19 lockdown

Speaking to ANI a local said, "The beaches of Goa are looking beautiful amid the lockdown. Nobody comes here and it is so peaceful and clean. Birds have started flocking here in the absence of the people. The water is also blue and not even the beaches but our entire Goa is looking so beautiful with clean roads, temples and churches." "I think, once the lockdown opens and tourists start coming here, the beaches and several other places will again become dirty. The government should take steps in this direction so that Goa continues to remain clean," he added.

Another local, Xavier said that he has never witnessed such calm ambience in Goa before, Beaches here have become very clean as people are not coming here. The waters and sand are very clean. Nature is also very silent and you feel very nice when you step out and come here. We have never witnessed such a scenario. We wish that even after the lockdown is lifted the cleanliness should be maintained," he said.

According to the country's health ministry data, all 7 COVID-19 positive cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals. (ANI)

