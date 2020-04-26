Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Urban TN gets deserted, authorities focus on clean up work

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-04-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 14:48 IST
COVID-19: Urban TN gets deserted, authorities focus on clean up work

The complete lockdown RPT lockdown in the major urban centres of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and Coimbatore, came into force on Sunday with groceries and vegetable shops also shutting down as civic bodies intensified disinfectionwork in their respective regions. While police patrol vehicles and flying squads of civic bodies alone could be seen in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Tirupur, people in some localities in north Chennai loitered around and police warned them to stay indoors.

Also, regions close to Chennai and falling under Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts, besides districts including Cuddalore, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam are fully shut today. Though mild showers since early morning here brought welcome relief to people during summer, there was no respite for health workers of Greater Chennai Corporation, who continued their work of visiting every household to check if people had symptoms, including fever associated with flu.

Districts, including Chengelpet, also witnessed rains. Disinfection work was carried out in all shutdown cities, with special focus on containment zones, authorities said.

Milk supply was not affected as government run 'Aavin' (Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers'Federation) delivered it to consumers at their doorsteps as usual. The Koyambedu vegetable market here, which alone was allowed to open, witnessed fewer footfalls as the public were not permitted to venture out and retailers running neighbourhood outlets avoided purchase from there as they could not open their shops.

Traders said some hawkers and pushcart vendors were among the very few number of people who visited the market to buy vegetables and arrival of fresh stocks too was limited. While several shops within the marketwere either shut or opened only for purposes like cleaning, a section of outlets thatopened for usual trade closed by noon.

President of the Koyambedu Market Anna Anaithu Vyabarigal PodhuNala Sangam, (General traders welfare association) 'Pazhakadiai' Jayaraman told PTI: "The market is deserted since people did not venture out of their homes. Many like me who opened shops in the morning closed down our outlets at noon since there were not many buyers." People had on Saturday resorted to panic buying of essentials in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirupur and Salem.

Koyambedu, the name of both the locality here and the market, is one of the biggest in South India, that vends vegetables, fruits and flowers, catering to the general public, wholesalers and retailers as well. As COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami had on April 24 announced a complete shutdown beginning Sunday in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai for four days, disallowing grocery shops as well and fully curtailing movement of the public.

Also, Salem and Tirupur in western Tamil Nadu shall be shut similarly, albeit for three days from April 26, he said while assuring the people that mobile outlets would bring vegetables and fruits would to their doorsteps. Chennai Corporation had made it clear that barring Koyambedu, no shops would be allowed to function even for selling vegetables and fruits and that only push carts and mobile vehicles would be permitted to do so.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

On this day in 2003: Stephen Fleming registered his highest Test score

It was on April 26, 2003, when former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming registered his highest score in Test cricket. The former Kiwi skipper achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series.Coincidentally thi...

Soccer-Belgian league leaves door ajar for restart

Belgiums Pro League, who meet on Monday for the first time since a decision to cancel the rest of this season, are expected to put off formal ratification of that decision, leaving the door open for a possible resumption of the campaign. Th...

Everton 'appalled' by Kean's house party in midst of virus lockdown

Everton said they are appalled at one of their players widely reported to be Italian international Moise Kean hosting a house party contravening the social distancing measures recommended by the British government due to the coronavirus pan...

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

State run power giant NTPC on Sunday said it has invited expression of interest for procuring 10 hydrogen fuel cell based electric buses and an equal number of such cars. These environment friendly vehicles would be used in Delhi and Leh.NT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020