Weddings in times of Corona: Rajasthan couple ties knot, families witness rituals via video conference

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): A couple in Rajasthan's Jodhpur tied the knot at a temple with the families witnessing the rituals via video conference. The couple, however, followed all the preventive measures, including wearing masks, as the families witnessed the rituals via video conference.

"My grandfather is ill and he wanted the wedding to be performed on the date that was fixed before the lockdown. Social distancing norms were followed during the wedding," said groom Varun Dhadhania. They also have donated Rs 4 lakh to PM National Relief Fund and Rs 1.01 lakh to Rajasthan CM COVID-19 Fund.

In another ceremony in Delhi, a resident of Govindpuri area, Naresh Ahluwalia, approached the police requesting them to help him and his family reach Arya Samaj Mandir in Greater Kailash-I for his son Kaushal's wedding. "The wedding was fixed 3-4 months ago, all preparations had been done. They were facing a lot of trouble, they approached our seniors, they took permission from the SHO and after his consent, the police helped them in whatever way they could," said ACP (Kalkaji) Govind Sharma.

"They got married at an Arya Samaj temple in Greater Kailash, their parents were also present at the wedding. Our staff also gifted them a chunni," he added. The ACP also clarified that as per rules, weddings are not allowed but if there is some urgent case, the police try to facilitate the ceremony.

The police later dropped off the couple at the groom's house in a police gypsy. (ANI)