Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chardham yatra begins without usual fanfare

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-04-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 15:08 IST
Chardham yatra begins without usual fanfare

The annual Chardham Yatra began on Saturday with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Garhwal Himalayas, but in absence of pilgrims owing to the coronavirus crisis. Only a select group of priests and temple trust officials attended the opening ceremony which was held adhering to social distancing norms. The Gangotri temple was opened at 12.35 pm and the Yamunotri temple at 12.41 pm.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said the opening of the two temples was kept a simple affair this time in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Centre in view of the countrywide lockdown to fight the novel coronavirus.  A team led by Chief Medical Officer D P Joshi examined the priests before allowing them to perform the rituals, he said, adding police and administrative teams were also present to ensure protocols formulated in view of the contagion were followed. Earlier in the day, ornate palanquins (utsav dolis) carrying the idols of goddesses Ganga and Yamuna were brought from their winter abodes of Mukhba and Kharsali respectively to be installed at the temples where they will be worshipped over the next few months until their closure for winter.

Meanwhile, the Utsav Doli of Baba Kedar (Lord Shiva) also left from Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath on Sunday for Kedarnath whose gates are scheduled to be opened on April 29 in absence of pilgrims..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

KGMOA asks CM to exempt doctors and health care workers from pay cut

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 26 PTI Doctors and health care workers who are in the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic should be exempted from the ambit of the salary cut announced by the state government,the Kerala Medical Offi...

Several real estate projects in Gurgaon permitted to resume construction in accordance with social distancing norms: Haryana govt official.

Several real estate projects in Gurgaon permitted to resume construction in accordance with social distancing norms Haryana govt official....

81 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 1097

Eighty-one more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1097. According to a media bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh state COVID Nodal Officer Arja Srika...

Blocking burial or cremation of victims of notified disease to attract 3 yr jail term in TN

Blocking the dignified burial or cremation of people, who had died of a notified disease in Tamil Nadu will now attract a three year prison term, according to an ordinance promulgated by the state government. The move comes in the wake of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020