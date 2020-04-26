Left Menu
Jain community delivers free meals, medicine to needy in Delhi

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown, members of the Jain youth organisation named Tarun Samaj reached out to the needy residing in capital's famous Chandni Chowk and its nearby areas with food packets and groceries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 15:11 IST
Distribution of food in Chandni Chowk area of the national capital. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown, members of the Jain youth organisation named Tarun Samaj reached out to the needy residing in capital's famous Chandni Chowk and its nearby areas with food packets and groceries. The volunteers were seen distributing food to the needy in the area while adhering to the COVID-19 norms issued by the government.

When enquired how Jain monks, taking shelter in 'upashrayas' in the capital, are getting food, Maiki Jain, joint secretary of Jain Tarun Samaj told ANI, "We are providing food to monks as well. Our organisation is reaching out to everyone who requires food or other necessities." This organisation has started the service of providing free food to the needy from March 27. They are also providing medicines to the needy.

"We arrange medicines if someone calls us," he added. The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended till May 3. (ANI)

