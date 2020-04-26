Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating coronavirus:150 organisations collaborate to provide succour to the marginalised sections

In a unique endeavour, 150 organisations have collaborated to provide succour primarily to the poor, vulnerable and marginalised sections of the society across the nation to combat the deadly coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 17:44 IST
Combating coronavirus:150 organisations collaborate to provide succour to the marginalised sections
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a unique endeavour, 150 organisations have collaborated to provide succour primarily to the poor, vulnerable and marginalised sections of the society across the nation to combat the deadly coronavirus. Named as COVIDActionCollab (CAC), the 11 members governing council aims to reach over 12.5 million people with priorities being given to the poorest, vulnerable and marginalised sections across 16 states and 100 districts of India.

The organisations ranging from sectors such as corporations, community-based organisations, NGOs, research organisations, health organisations and many others have joined hands. Functional since April 22, CAC's purpose is to support various stakeholders such as civil society, private sector, academics, networks, foundations and governments, to rapidly and cost-effectively prevent new infections, diagnose early and mitigate negative impacts on livelihoods.

Shiv Kumar, Co-founder, Catalyst Group told ANI, "CAC delivers high impact package of services to key communities where the collaborative members have a direct presence or reach. Over 20 unique tools, protocols and frameworks have been developed for COVID response and socialised. Several social protection schemes and programmes have been actioned on the ground through help desks." "The collaboration is driven by the belief that by pooling expertise and resources, it can address the problem of COVID. The team is undertaking comprehensive and coordinated action, especially for the poor, marginalised and vulnerable people and their communities at the very centre of the response," Shama Karkal, CEO, Swasti said.

Around 900 volunteers have been enrolled of which 200 have active projects. 70 vendors who supply life-saving materials are identified and on-boarded for members to access. A total of 26,496 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. Around 22 per cent of those who tested positive, i.e., 5,804 people have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. While 824 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, tally reaches 255

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases reported in Bihar to 255, a top health department official said. The total number of active cases in the state now stand at 197. Two men, one each fro...

COVID-19 effect: Vijayvargiya stages sit-in at home against WB

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the politicians to find a new way of holding protests as senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday staged a dharna at his home here against the West Bengal government over its handling of the COVID...

India's COVID-19 cases surge to 26,917

With the highest spike of 1,975 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths, Indias total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 26,917, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The total cases are incl...

Arunachal governor compliments people on success of lockdown in state

Arunachal Pradesh Governor B D Mishra on Sunday complimented the people of the state for successful implementation of the lockdown, besides taking all precautionary measures in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor appealed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020