Mumbai: 31 journalists discharged after testing negative in second test

Thirty-one journalists were discharged today after they tested negative for coronavirus in the second test. "31 journalists have been discharged today after their second COVID-19 report came negative. All have been advised 14 days home quarantine," said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

These 31 journalists are among the 53 who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 7628 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 1076 cured or discharged cases and 323 deaths. (ANI)