Firm seeks to transport veggies from Assam to other states by air: Minister

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-04-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 19:09 IST
A private firm has expressed willingness to transport 10 tonnes of vegetables every day from Assam to other states on chartered flights during the lockdown, state Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said on Sunday. The firm seeks to fly two sorties every day to transport the vegetables, he said.

The state government is in discussion with central agencies for granting of permission to the company so that farmers' produce don't get wasted during the lockdown, the minister told reporters here. The state government has already spoken to customs and civil aviation authorities in this regard, he said.

"We are making arrangements to send our agricultural produce outside the state. Our vegetables have already been supplied to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal," the minister said. Patowary, also the state transport minister, said the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has supplied 4.7 lakh tonnes of rice and 21,000 tonnes of wheat in 179 rakes to the Northeast during the lockdown.

"Of the total supply, 3.75 lakh tonnes of rice and 14,000 tonnes of wheat were provided to Assam. Further, 21 rakes carrying 27,000 tonnes of rice is en route to Assam," he said. The supply chain is operating smoothly and there is no shortage of food items in Assam, Patowary claimed.

"Assam is a consumer state where essential, non- essential and edible items are brought from outside the state. During this difficult time, the Transport Department is working along with the Indian Railways and the Food and Civil Supplies Department to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities," Patowary said.

Essential medicines, masks and equipment are being supplied to various parts of the Northeast through Guwahati, he said. "Essential commodities have been unloaded at 28 railway points in 18 districts of the state. On an average, around 1,500 trucks are being mobilised every day and so far, 44,624 truck trips have been made across the state to unload 357 railway rakes, generating 31,435 man-days of work for labourers," Patowary said.

A total of 45 dhabas and 85 truck repair shops have been kept open along the highways as per the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure smooth movement of trucks, he said. The validity of transport permits, driving licenses and registration certificates expiring during the lockdown has been extended till June 30, he added.

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

