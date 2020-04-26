Left Menu
Development News Edition

Narayanasamy accuses Bedi of choking COVID-19 work

PTI | Pudu | Updated: 26-04-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 19:22 IST
Narayanasamy accuses Bedi of choking COVID-19 work

In continuing turf war between Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and the Congress government, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday took up with the Centre her alleged "unauthorised interventions" in the administration and 'choking' of work to control spread of COVID-19. He raised the issue when Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to him over phone to acquaint himself with the present COVID-19 situation in the Union Territory, Narayanasamy told reporters here.

Earlier, he had levelled similar allegations against Bedi when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him review the coronavirus situation on April 12. He had then told Modi that Bedi was hindering implementation of government's rice scheme for the above poverty line families during the lockdown, a charged rejected by her.

Reacting to it, Bedi had said the chief minister "misinforms and tells lies so often which is unfortunate." On Sunday, Narayanasamy told reporters here he told Shah that the UT government was taking "relentless steps" and also informed him about the dedicated services of doctors and others in keeping spread of the infections at bay. He apprised him of the "utterly unauthorised and unnecessary intervention" by Lt Governor in the work done by the government machinery.

"I also told the Home Minister that Bedi had been causing confusion and chaos in administration by her intervention and also by issuing newer and newer instructions to officials," the Chief Minister said adding he had sought Shah's immediate intervention to put an end to the matter. Shah assured he would take appropriate steps in response to the plea, Naryanasamy, who had been at loggerheads with Bedi on various issues since her posting here, said.

Narayanasamy also said Vice President M Venkiah Naidu spoke to him on Saturday and appreciated the "good work" Puducherry had been doing to protect the people after he briefed him about the measures being taken. The Chief Minister said those going out of Puducherry to to attend funeral of their kith and kin or for any other emergency purpose should on return remain in quarantine for 14 days.

He urged the Centre to make arrangements for evacuating people, including students and businessmen, from the union territory, who had been stranded in foreign countries. Narayanasamy said migrant workers in Puducherry also wanted to go back to their native place and sought operation of special trains to facilitate their return.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Salary cut for govt staff in AP for second month; Pensioners spared

Pensioners in Andhra Pradesh will be paid their April months pension in full but the government officers and staff in various ranks will see a cut in their salaries for the second month in a row in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Police, med...

Delhi minorities panel demands release of Jamaat members who have spent 28 days in quarantine camps

The Delhi Minorities Commission has demanded that Tablighi Jamaat members who are kept at quarantine camps in the city and have not tested positive for coronavirus be released, as they have completed twice the stipulated quarantine period o...

Portugal to move asylum seekers to vacant tourist flats after hostel virus outbreak

Portugal will test 500 asylum seekers for the coronavirus and move some into apartments left empty by tourists, after an outbreak at an immigrant hostel last week prompted scrutiny of overcrowded conditions that could lead to contagion. Por...

Saudi eases coronavirus curfews, keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca

Saudi Arabia eased curfews on Sunday across the country but kept 24-hour lockdowns in place in the city of Mecca and neighbourhoods previously put in isolation to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, state news agency SPA said.It also si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020