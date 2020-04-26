Left Menu
Lockdown violator made to do squats in MP's Indore

A man was made to do squats on road here for flouting the lockdown guidelines on Sunday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 19:37 IST
A visual of the incident. . Image Credit: ANI

A man was made to do squats on road here for flouting the lockdown guidelines on Sunday. Security committee personnel flagged himdown while he was driving his luxury car amid lockdown.

The video of him performing squats while holding ears has gone viral on the internet. Indore Police have found a variety of ways to publicly punish people flouting coronavirus lockdown -- making them do squats, sit-ups and push-ups in the street.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 2096 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 210 cured or discharged and 99 deaths. (ANI)

