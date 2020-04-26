Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases in Guj up by 230 to 3,301; death toll 151

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-04-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 20:31 IST
COVID-19 cases in Guj up by 230 to 3,301; death toll 151

The tally of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat grew to 3,301 after 230 new cases were reported on Sunday, while the count of dead due to the infection reached 151 with the addition of 18 victims, a health official said. Ahmedabad reported 178 out of the 230 fresh cases, taking the number of cases in the district to 2,181.

All the 18 deaths reported on Sunday were from Ahmedabad, due to which the toll in the district grew to 104, the official said. Ten out of the 18 the deceased suffered from co-morbid conditions.

"Apart from Ahmedabad, Surat reported 30 new cases, Anand eight, Gandhinagar two, Rajkot and Vadodara four each, and Banaskantha, Kheda, Navsari and Patan one each," Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi said. Total 31 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the number of recovered cases to 313.

There are 2,831 active cases in the state. Of these patients, 27 are on ventilator, she said. The COVID-19 figures in Gujarat as follows: Positive cases: 3,301,new cases: 230, deaths: 151, discharge: 313, active cases: 2,831; people tested so far: 51,091.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Israeli health minister plans to resign amid virus crisis

Israels embattled health minister on Sunday said he would step down following a public uproar over his handling of the coronavirus crisis and his own COVID-19 infection. Health Minister Yaakov Litzman informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netany...

UK seeing definite downward trend in people in hospital with COVID-19 -medical director

Britain is now seeing a very definite downward trend in the number of people who are in hospital with the new coronavirus, the national medical director of Englands health service said on Sunday.We now have a very definite trend in reduced ...

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

French energy major Total said on Sunday that 14 workers including two of its staff have tested positive for the new coronavirus at its sites in Congo Republic, but output at the 190,000 barrels per day operations have not been affected. Co...

Saudi Arabia halts executions of those committing crimes as minors - statement

Saudi Arabia will no longer impose the death sentence on individuals who committed crimes while still minors, the state-backed Human Rights Commission HRC said in a statement, citing a royal decree by King Salman.The decree means that any i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020