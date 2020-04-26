COVID-19 cases in Guj up by 230 to 3,301; death toll 151

The tally of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat grew to 3,301 after 230 new cases were reported on Sunday, while the count of dead due to the infection reached 151 with the addition of 18 victims, a health official said. Ahmedabad reported 178 out of the 230 fresh cases, taking the number of cases in the district to 2,181.

All the 18 deaths reported on Sunday were from Ahmedabad, due to which the toll in the district grew to 104, the official said. Ten out of the 18 the deceased suffered from co-morbid conditions.

"Apart from Ahmedabad, Surat reported 30 new cases, Anand eight, Gandhinagar two, Rajkot and Vadodara four each, and Banaskantha, Kheda, Navsari and Patan one each," Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi said. Total 31 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the number of recovered cases to 313.

There are 2,831 active cases in the state. Of these patients, 27 are on ventilator, she said. The COVID-19 figures in Gujarat as follows: Positive cases: 3,301,new cases: 230, deaths: 151, discharge: 313, active cases: 2,831; people tested so far: 51,091.