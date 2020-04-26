Left Menu
Staff nurse at Raj Bhavan in AP tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 26-04-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 21:22 IST
A staff nurse at Raj Bhavan in Andhra Pradesh tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, official sources said. The woman was part of a medical team stationed at the Governor's official residence in Vijayawada.

She has been admitted to the designated COVID-19 hospital there for treatment, they said. A couple of more police stations in Vijayawada city also were affected as some officers and men got afflicted with the virus, the sources said.

Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz and Vijayawada Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao toured Krishna Lanka in the city, where some 24 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. They appealed to people to strictly adhere to the lockdown norms and not to venture out of their homes to prevent further spread of the pandemic.

Of the 177 Covid-19 cases registered in Krishna district, 150 were in Vijayawada city alone, they said. Meanwhile, information received at the state headquarters said a woman police official, posted in a mandal bordering Tamil Nadu, in Chittoor district contracted the disease on Sunday.

In Anantapuramu district, the two doctors and two paramedics who tested positive for coronavirus early this month had recovered and been discharged from hospital. State Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas visited Srikakulam on Sunday to take stock of the situation as three Covid-19 cases were suddenly reported in the district.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over phone and explained the steps being taken by the state government to increase the number of tests. "With 1274 tests per million population, AP is top in the country. We are also effectively implementing the lockdown," a CMO release said quoting Jagan as telling Shah.

The Chief Minister also announced payment of Rs 2000 each to the Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering. So far 231 patients were discharged in the state.

