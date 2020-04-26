Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR registered against Facebook page for circulating fake news in J K's Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-04-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:08 IST
FIR registered against Facebook page for circulating fake news in J K's Udhampur

An FIR was registered against a Facebook page for allegedly circulating a fake news about an encounter between police and terrorists in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a senior police officer said. Police assisted by security forces conducted a search operation in Udhampur town on Saturday following information about the presence of suspected persons there. However, the operation ended peacefully. Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Rajiv Pandey said an FIR was registered against 'Udhampur Dogri Link News' for uploading fake news on its Facebook page with regard to the operation, making unconfirmed claims about an encounter between security forces and four terrorists in the area.

He said a case under various sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act has been registered at police station Udhampur against the accused. "The Udhampur Police is on the job to trace out the user of  'Udhampur Dogri Link News' who uploaded this fake news and will bring him to book," the officer said. The SSP appealed to the general public to cooperate and inform the Udhampur Police if someone is spreading the fake information on social platforms.

Meanwhile, police assisted by security forces on Sunday conducted a search operation in Chinore farm-Gajansoo near Kanachak near the International Border in Jammu. The searches were carried out following reports about some suspected movement, officials said, adding the operation was called off after nothing suspicious was found in the area. PTI TAS AQS AQS

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Renowned writer-poet Uttam Tupe dies in Pune

Renowned writer and poet Uttam Tupedied in a private hospital in Pune on Sunday after prolongedillness. He was 78He wrote several hundred short stories and 16 novels,dealing extensively with caste issues and rural problems, andwas the recip...

9 bootleggers held, huge hoard of liquor seized from godown in Ghaziabad

Nine people were arrested for alleged bootlegging and a liquor godown was sealed here on Delhi-Meerut Road in the early hours of Sunday amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, police said. A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Crime Branch and Si...

Lockdown relaxations: Guj CM dismisses communal 'propaganda'

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said the state governments move to allow conditional opening of shops had nothing to do with the holy month of Ramzan, as being alleged by some elements. Rupanis statement came a day after the B...

Bears sign LB Mack's younger brother

The Chicago Bears signed All-Pro linebacker Khalil Macks younger brother, Ledarius Mack, an undrafted defensive end from Buffalo. Ledarius collected eight sacks and led the Bulls with 12 tackles for loss as a 2019 senior, adding three force...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020