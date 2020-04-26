Left Menu
Four militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Kulgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-04-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:44 IST
Four militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Kulgam

Four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. An encounter broke out between security forces and militants after the ultras fired upon a patrolling party of the security forces at Guddar in the Devsar area of the south Kashmir district Sunday evening, a police official said.

He said the security forces retaliated and in the ensuing encounter, four militants were killed. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, the official said.  With these killings, the number of militants killed in April this year has reached 26, the Army said.

The overall count of the militants killed so far this year has risen to 58, an Army official said. He said despite the Army's commitment towards fighting COVID-19, the force has ensured that terrorists remain on the run for their life and their numbers as well as the leadership remains at the lowest ebb.

"The Army has consistently dominated the Line of Control as well as the hinterland, eliminating the terrorist cadres and their leadership. This has further strengthened the security grid in the valley. The Army has therefore been successful in developing a positive security environment and the Awaam (people) feels assured about their safety and overall peace to sustain during the summer season of 2020," the official said..

