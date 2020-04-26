Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shimla administration allows opening of shops in rural areas

The Shimla district administration has allowed the opening of all shops, except shopping malls and liquor shops, in rural areas during the lockdown relaxation hours.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:51 IST
Shimla administration allows opening of shops in rural areas
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Shimla district administration has allowed the opening of all shops, except shopping malls and liquor shops, in rural areas during the lockdown relaxation hours. In an order dated April 26, the administration allowed shops in rural areas to operate between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., however, tyre puncture shops were allowed to remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The order further mentions that wearing face masks, following social distancing norms will be mandatory at the shops. Proper sanitisation measures should also be ensured by all the shop keepers. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh is 40. Till now, 22 patients have either been cured or discharged, while one death has been reported. (ANI)

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

Science News Roundup: Before becoming frozen wasteland, Antarctica was home to frogs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

On eve of TRS formation day, donated blood to help Thalassemia patients: KTR

Telangana IT Minister KTR on Sunday donated blood on the eve of TRS party formation day to help the Thalassemia patients and other medical emergencies and also appealed to all party leaders and workers to donate blood for this cause.He took...

IRS Association's FORCE report an irresponsible act of few officers: Finance Ministry sources

An ill-conceived report named as Fiscal Options and Response to Covid-19 Epidemic FORCE put up by a group of officers through the Indian Revenue Service IRS Association giving suggestions on increasing taxes and releasing the same in media ...

Punjab Police nab Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist

In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police have arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist and recovered Rs 29 lakh in Indian currency from his possession. The terrorist has been identified as Hilal Ahmed Wagay, a resident of Nowgam in Pulwama ...

Israel decries Egyptian TV show predicting its destruction

Israels Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned a new Egyptian TV drama set in the year 2120 that predicts Israels destruction as well as the breakup of the United States. The Foreign Ministry statement said the series is completely unacceptab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020