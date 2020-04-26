Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: Umbrellas for social distancing in Kerala's Alappuzha

Thanneermukkom Gram Panchayat in Alappuzha on Sunday made it mandatory for anyone stepping out in the public area to carry an umbrella for maintaining the social distance.

ANI | Alappuzha (Kerala) | Updated: 26-04-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 23:28 IST
Image curtsy Thomas Isaac/Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

Thanneermukkom Gram Panchayat in Alappuzha on Sunday made it mandatory for anyone stepping out in the public area to carry an umbrella for maintaining the social distance. Kerala Minister Thomas Isaac said that two opened umbrellas will ensure a minimum distance of 1 meter between two persons.

Isaac took to Twitter and wrote, "To enforce physical distancing, Thanneermukkom GP in Alappuzha, mandates that everyone hold an umbrella when they go. 2 opened umbrellas, not touching each other, will ensure min distance of 1 meter from one another. Umbrellas distributed at subsidized rate." With the highest spike of 1,975 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 26,917, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.(ANI)

