293 fresh coronavirus cases in Delhi; number rises to 2,918

Delhi on Sunday reported 293 fresh COVID-19 cases -- the second highest in a day -- taking the total tally in the city to 2,918, Delhi government officials said. The number of cases on Saturday stood at 2,625.

Eight patients recovered on Sunday, taking the total number of cured patients to 877. A total of 1,987 cases are still active, according to the data shared by the Delhi government. No fresh deaths were reported on Sunday, it said.

The first highest number of coronavirus cases being reported in a day in the city was 356 on April 13. Three mediapersons have also tested positive for coronavirus, sources said.

They said among the infected persons, one is a freelance photographer while the two are camerapersons. Recently, the Delhi government had set up a testing centre where hundreds of mediapersons underwent COVID-19 test.