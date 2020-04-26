Goa govt, Centre should chalk out action plan for return of stranded Goans: Digambar Kamat

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat urged the Goa government to talk to Centre so as to make arrangements for bringing back the Goans stranded across the country due to lockdown. In a statement, Digambar Kamat said that Chief Minsiter Pramod Sawant should talk to the Central Government and prepare action plan for the same.

He further said that these Goans were on a short trip to various places across India on account of personal or professional work, and they have been stuck due to the lockdown since March 22. He added that these people include head of families, pregnant women, new mothers, waiting to return. Kamat further added that patients who had gone to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and other places for medical consultations, sportspersons and even journalists, are also waiting to return.

Kamat welcomed the decision of government to bring Goan Students and hopes for their safe and early return. Kamat said that the government has already issued guidelines and SOP for seafarers. (ANI)