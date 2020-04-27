Left Menu
Martyr's wife donates 1,000 protective kits to Haryana Police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-04-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 00:06 IST
Twenty-eight-year-old Nitika Kaul, whose husband Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal was martyred during a gun battle with Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in February last year, has donated 1,000 protective kits to the Haryana police.          Kaul donated masks, gloves and goggles etc. to the Haryana Police in the fight against coronavirus

Haryana Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Kaul

In a tweet he said the wife of Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, who laid down his life for the sake of this nation, has given 1,000 protective kits to the Haryana Police jawans, for which he expresses his gratitude to her.        Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal had attained martyrdom in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir.      Major Dhoundiyal, a resident of Dehradun, was among four Army men killed in the encounter with JeM terrorists in Pulwama district, just a short distance away from the spot where 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in a suicide attack by the outfit.

