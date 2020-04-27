Two drivers booked for carrying 65 migrant labourers in vehicles

Two drivers booked for carrying 65 migrant labourers in vehiclesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 00:38 IST
Two drivers were booked after they were found carrying 65 migrant labourers in their vehicles in violation of the lockdown orders in northeast Delhi, police said on Sunday. During vehicle checking near Apsara Border, two delivery vans were found carrying migrant labourers, they said.
The vehicles were coming from Panipat and were taking the migrants to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, police said. A case was registered against the two drivers -- Sandeep Gupta and Ajab Singh -- under sections of the Epidemics Act and the IPC for illegally transporting the migrant labourers, said D K Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).
The vehicles were seized, he added. The migrants were shifted to a shelter home in Yamuna Sports Complex, he said.
