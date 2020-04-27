Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two drivers booked for carrying 65 migrant labourers in vehicles

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 00:38 IST
Two drivers booked for carrying 65 migrant labourers in vehicles

Two drivers were booked after they were found carrying 65 migrant labourers in their vehicles in violation of the lockdown orders in northeast Delhi, police said on Sunday. During vehicle checking near Apsara Border, two delivery vans were found carrying migrant labourers, they said.

The vehicles were coming from Panipat and were taking the migrants to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, police said. A case was registered against the two drivers -- Sandeep Gupta and Ajab Singh -- under sections of the Epidemics Act and the IPC for illegally transporting the migrant labourers, said D K Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

The vehicles were seized, he added. The migrants were shifted to a shelter home in Yamuna Sports Complex, he said.

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Israel's Health Minister confirms plans to resign amid coronavirus crisis

Tel Aviv Israel, April 27 SputnikANI Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman confirmed on Sunday local time his plans to resign and defended his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, saying that he wants to get the post of construction and h...

UK records lowest daily increase in COVID-19 deaths

London UK, April 27 SputnikANI The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United Kingdom UK has risen by 413 to 20,732 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest increase in daily fatalities since March 31, according to the Department of Health an...

EU firms hit by coronavirus can get loans of up to 5% turnover - source

Companies in the European Union hit by the coronavirus will be able to ask for a government loan of up to 5 of their 2019 turnover under a new measure proposed by the European Commission, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.The...

Canada's top medical official says encouraged by slowing coronavirus toll

Canadas top medical official said on Sunday she was encouraged the coronavirus death toll was slowing while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said isolation measures to fight the outbreak should remain for the time being. The public health agen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020