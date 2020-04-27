Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdown: Cop gives haircut to colleague on duty in Jodhpur

As the country is under lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, a policeman was seen giving a haircut to his colleague on duty in Nagori Gate area here.

ANI | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 27-04-2020 05:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 05:54 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: Cop gives haircut to colleague on duty in Jodhpur
A policeman giving haircut to his colleague on duty in Jodhpur. Image Credit: ANI

As the country is under lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, a policeman was seen giving a haircut to his colleague on duty in Nagori Gate area here. A video of the same went viral on social media.

"Police personnel face different kinds of problems on-duty. But there is a solution of every problem," said Nagori Gate SHO Jabbar Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's tally of COVID-19 cases reached 26,917 on Sunday, including 5,914 cured/discharged/migrated and 826 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Kim Jong-un is 'alive and well', says South Korea

Amid widespread speculations over the health and absence of North Koreas Kim Jong-un, South Korea has yet again refuted reports of the 36-year-old leaders poor health, saying he is alive and well. Kim Jong-un is alive and well. He has been ...

Australians rush to download coronavirus tracing app, PM's popularity soars

More than a million Australians rushed to download an app designed to help medical workers and state governments trace close contacts of COVID-19 patients, as Prime Minister Scott Morrisons approval rating soared on his pandemic response. A...

Death toll reaches 23 from last year's mass shooting in El Paso, Texas

The death toll from a mass shooting last August at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart store has climbed to 23 after the last victim left hospitalized from the rampage succumbed to his injuries over the weekend, the hospital said on Sunday. After a ...

China reports 3 new mainland coronavirus cases on April 26, 2 imported

China reported three new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 26, down from 11 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the countrys health authority said on Monday. Of the new cases, two were imported, down from five imported cases on the previo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020