Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 fresh Covid-19 cases in Odisha; total rises to 108

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-04-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 08:48 IST
5 fresh Covid-19 cases in Odisha; total rises to 108

Five more people of Odisha tested positive for Covid-19, raising the total number of cases in the state to 108 on Monday, officials said. All the fresh cases were diagnosed in Balasore district, health and family welfare department said adding that contact tracing and follow-up action have been launched.

The state is yet to reveal details of the fresh patients. The total number of Covid-19 patients in Balasore district, bordering West Bengal, has increased to 15. Many of the patients in the district have West Bengal links.

Samples of the new patients were collected during the 60-hour complete shutdown imposed in the district from 10 pm of April 23 to 10 AM of April 26. Now, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Odisha has mounted to 108. Seventy-two of the cases are active as 35 people have recovered from the disease. A 72-year-old man from Bhubaneswar died due to the contagion on April 6.

Of the total Covid-19 cases reported in the state so far, 46 were detected in Khurda district which includes Bhubaneswar, followed by 18 in Jajpur, 16 in Bhadrak, 15 in Balasore, six in Sudargarh, two each in Kendrapara and Kalahandi districts and one each in Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Puri. A total of 25,103 samples have been tested till Sunday midnight in eight laboratories of the state, an official said.

PTI AAM NN NN.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NFL's virtual draft sets viewer records

The National Football Leagues first ever virtual draft was the most-watched ever with 55 million North American viewers tuning in during the three-day spectacle. The 2020 entry draft set viewer attendance records amid the coronavirus pandem...

Some 100 people arrested a day in London for domestic violence during coronavirus lockdown

In the six weeks up to April 19, officers across London had made 4,093 arrests for domestic abuse offences -- nearly 100 a day on average -- and domestic abuse calls have risen by around a third in the last six weeks, Xinhua news agency rep...

COVID-19 free UK PM Johnson returns to Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street, a month after being diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus, to take charge of the UKs response to the pandemic outbreak in the country that has claimed the lives of over 20...

Before Leicester, Ranieri's brush with glory with his beloved Roma

Claudio Ranieri won the hearts of the football world when he took Leicester City to the 2016 Premier League title, but six years earlier he came to within touching distance of an even more romantic achievement -- a league title with home to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020