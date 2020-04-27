Left Menu
Over 20 labourers stranded at Puducherry-TN border

Over 20 labourers are stranded at the Puducherry-Tamil Nadu border after the Puducherry administration stopped 11 trucks containing liquor from entering the Union Territory due to Section 144 imposed there.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 27-04-2020 08:55 IST
More than 20 labourers on 11 trucks are stranded at the Pattanur village of Villupuram district near the Puducherry-Tamil Nadu border.

The Tamil Nadu Excise department inspected the trucks and allowed them to go to Puducherry. However, the Puducherry administration did not allow entry to the trucks. The labourers including lorry drivers and cleaners have been stranded without food. They were also troubled by the villagers of the area.

"Puducherry government should give us a permit to leave the stock and release us. We are stranded and without any food," Ravichandran, a labourer said. India is under a nation-wide lockdown which was imposed on March 25 and later extended on April 14 to May 3 to stem the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

