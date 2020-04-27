'ESK:REG#ORG:JAMMU#SLUG:JK-SEARCHES Search operation along Jammu-Pathankot highway

'ESK:REG#ORG:JAMMU#SLUG:JK-SEARCHES Search operation along Jammu-Pathankot highwayPTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-04-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:54 IST
Security forces on Monday launched a search operation along the Jammu-Pathankot highway and hinterland areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Hiranagar sector on intelligence inputs about suspicious movement, officials said. On Sunday, search operations were carried out along the International border (IB) in Samba district.
"There was an intelligence input (about suspicious movement). Acting on the input, security forces including army and police launched a cordon and search operation along the highway and hinterland areas in Hiranagar sector", a senior police officer told PTI. He said traffic on the highway was halted and the entire area has been searched.
"Nothing has been found as of now", he said. Asked about the searches, SSP, Kathua, Shailender Kumar said, "We keep on doing searches." PTI AB DV DV
