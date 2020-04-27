Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab police launches campaign to show solidarity with colleague whose hand was chopped

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 12:09 IST
Punjab police launches campaign to show solidarity with colleague whose hand was chopped

All police personnel in Punjab will on Monday wear badges with the name of their colleague Harjeet Singh, whose left hand was chopped off in an attack when he was trying to impose lockdown restrictions in the state, to show solidarity with him and others working on the frontline amid difficult circumstances to control the spread of COVID-19. The day-long campaign is called 'MainBhiHarjeetSingh'.

"Let's show everyone that any attack on policemen & doctors fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines, like SI Harjeet Singh, will unite India together as one. In solidarity with SI Harjeet & all warriors, I urge you all to wear his name proudly on your chests today," Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta tweeted on Monday. Under this campaign, all personnel of Punjab police will have Harjeet Singh's name instead of their own names on the badges they pin up to their uniforms, a police official said.

Ordinary people can also participate in this campaign by writing 'MainBhiHarjeetSingh' on a placard and posting it on social media, the official said. Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off with a sword when a group of men had attacked police officials after being asked to show curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala on April 12.      Doctors had reattached his hand in a surgery. The 50-year-old Sun Inspector is recovering at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital here. Singh, then Assistant Sun Inspector, was later promoted to Sub-Inspector in recognition of his exemplary courage..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown: Kumaraswamy calls for lowering cost of living

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has called for citizen-centric measures and stressed the need to lower the cost of living, as he cautioned the state and Central governments about the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on economy an...

Kevin Smith finished writing ‘Mallrats 2’ script in quarantine

Filmmaker Kevin Smith put his time in quarantine to good use by finishing the screenplay for the sequel of Mallrats, his cult 1995 film. Titled Twilight of the Mallrats, the film will see Jay and Silent Bob, played by Jason Mewes and Smit...

Honeymoon over, Spain's fragile coalition tested by pandemic politics

Spains Socialist-led government marked its first 100 days in power by passing an emergency decree with the help of its eternal adversary the conservative Peoples Party. But that rare show of unity merely masked deeper problems as the corona...

Eicher Group Foundation, Metso India join Plan India's project to support children in vulnerable families

Eicher Group Foundation and Metso India have come forward to support Plan Indias project which aims to fight the COVID-19 crisis while working in close coordination with the government, civil society organisations, corporates and donors to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020