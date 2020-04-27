Left Menu
Development News Edition

7100 COVID-19 tests per million population, Andamans chasing virus: Chief Secretary

Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi on Monday said that over 7,100 coronavirus tests per million population are being conducted in the Union Territory.

ANI | Portblair (Andaman And Nicobar) | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 12:32 IST
7100 COVID-19 tests per million population, Andamans chasing virus: Chief Secretary
Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi on Monday said that over 7,100 coronavirus tests per million population are being conducted in the Union Territory. Taking to Twitter, Sanghi said that the Andaman and Nicobar is chasing COVID-19.

"With over 7100 tests per million population, Andamans is chasing the Virus, and not the other way around #AndamanFightsCOVID19 #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe," Sanghi tweeted. Yesterday, the Chief Secretary had that there are sufficient supplies, medicines, equipment on the islands and added that the highest contact tracing, testing, and quarantine was being done.

Sanghi had, on Saturday, informed that 22 people had tested positive on the islands so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

China says no information to offer regarding N.Korea leader Kim

Chinas foreign ministry said on Monday it has no information to offer regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, amid conflicting reports and speculation about his whereabouts and medical condition.Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang mad...

French Grand Prix cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The organisers of the French Grand Prix on Monday confirmed that the event will not go ahead in 2020, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The race was scheduled to take place at Circuit Paul Ricard at the end of June, but officials announ...

Motor racing-French GP cancelled, no fans allowed at Silverstone

The French Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for June 28 at Le Castellet has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while spectators will not be allowed at the British Grand Prix in July, organisers said on Monday. The Formula One seaso...

French Formula One Grand Prix cancelled over coronavirus - organisers

The French Grand Prix scheduled for June 28 was cancelled on Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announcedGiven the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020