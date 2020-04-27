Left Menu
Central team visits Hyderabad containment zone to review COVID-19 situation

A 5-member Central team led by Arun Baroka, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, visited the containment zone at Masab Tank in Hyderabad to review the measures being taken to contain the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:51 IST
Arun Baroka with his team reviewing coronavirus situation at Masab Tank in Hyderabad. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A 5-member Central team led by Arun Baroka, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, visited the containment zone at Masab Tank in Hyderabad to review the measures being taken to contain the spread of coronavirus. "The Central team visited the containment zone at Masab Tank to review measures to control the spread of coronavirus," an official said.

The official also said that the state authorities provided them with details of coronavirus prevention activities in the city. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and Zonal Commissioner were also present during the inspection. (ANI)

