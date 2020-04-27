COVID-19: Aurangabad woman dies, 4 Hingoli SRPF men infected

A 60-year-old woman who tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday in Aurangabad in Maharashtra died of the infection on Monday, while in nearby Hingoli district, four State Reserve Police Force were detected with COVID-19, health officials said. While the COVID-19 count in Aurangabad has crossed 50 and the number of deaths stand at six, the number of cases in Hingoli is 11 currently, they said.

"The woman died at around 12:30pm. This is the sixth COVID-19 death in Aurangabad," Government Medical College Dean Dr K Yelikar said. Another official said the four SRPF jawans who tested positive in Hingoli are stable and are not exhibiting severe symptoms.

"Their samples were sent for testing after they had cough and fever on Friday. The reports, which came in late Sunday night, showed all them had been infected," he said. In Nanded district, the number of COVID-19 patients reached two after a 43-year-old man who traveled to Punjab tested positive on Monday.