Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Minister Jain takes exception to Anil Vij's 'corona carriers' remark

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday took exception to Haryana Minister Anil Vij's statement where he called the people living in Haryana but working in the national capital as 'corona carriers.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:17 IST
Delhi Minister Jain takes exception to Anil Vij's 'corona carriers' remark
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday took exception to Haryana Minister Anil Vij's statement where he called the people living in Haryana but working in the national capital as 'corona carriers.' "It is not right to say so. Many people in Delhi work in the areas along the border of the national capital and vice versa," he told the reporters here.

With regard to the Tablighi Jamaat people -- who recovered from COVID-19 -- donating blood, Jain said: "Blood has no colour. Any person can donate blood. The mistake of the Markaz persons was at the Markaz only." Jain added: "All religions preach that we must do something to save other persons' lives. So no one should have a problem with that."

The Delhi Health Minister said the total number of red zones in the national capital is 97. "One of them has been converted into the green zone," he said. With regard to COVID-19 scenario in Delhi, he said: "Till date, 2,918 cases have been reported in Delhi. 877 people have recovered. 42 people are in ICU, and 11 people are on the ventilator." (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Riders committed to Bigla-Katusha despite funding withdrawal

Bigla-Katushas riders remain fully committed to the Swiss womens cycling team after their title partners withdrew funding due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, they said on Monday. Bigla have been a partner since 2005 but la...

6,184 or 22.17 percent COVID-19 patients have recovered: Health Ministry

A total of 6,184 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate in the country to 22.17 per cent, the Health Ministry said on Monday. There has been a rise of 1,396 cases in 24 hours since Sunday morning, taking the total...

Power Min extends deadline for feedback on draft electricity Bill till Jun 5

The power ministry on Monday extended the deadline for submission of stakeholders comments on the draft Electricity Amendment Bill by four weeks till June 5. The ministry had circulated the draft bill on April 17, 2020 with a deadline to su...

Austria's Kurz pledges less tax for workers, more for multinationals

Austria, which has started easing its coronavirus lockdown, will ensure workers pay less tax and press multinationals to pay more as it seeks to speed up the revival of its economy, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.His government, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020