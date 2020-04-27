46 shelter homes, relief camps set up in Arunachal for migrants: Official

The Arunachal Pradesh government has set up 46 shelter homes and relief camps in different parts of the state for stranded migrant labourers and the needy people during the nationwide lockdown, a senior official said on Monday. West Kameng and Changlang districts have the highest numbers of such camps with six each, while Tawang and Kamle districts have five camps each, Disaster Management Secretary Dani Sulu said.

Lohit district has three such camps, followed by the state capital, Anjaw, Kra Daadi and Papum Pare with two each, the secretary said. While 13 districts out of total 26 have one shelter and relief camp each, four districts -- Pakke Kessang, Shi- Yomi, Namsai and Longding have not set up any such camps, Sulu added.

As on date, 473 persons are kept in relief camps and shelter homes. So far the state government has organised 11 food camps since the lockdown was imposed and a total of 25,161 persons were provided with food items, Sulu said, adding that the NGOs have also provided food items to 3,086 persons.

A total of 47,169 workers have been provided shelter and food by their employers and the industries in the state, the secretary said. The state government has also provided additional relief to the migrant workers who are living in the shelter provided by their employers, Sulu informed.

The secretary, meanwhile, appealed to the people to obey the lockdown norms and advisory of the health department. PTI UPL SOM SOM