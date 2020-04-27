Left Menu
4 IAS officers to give push to anti-coronavirus fight in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-04-2020 17:55 IST
4 IAS officers to give push to anti-coronavirus fight in Pune

The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed four senior IAS officers in Pune as part of efforts to make the fight against coronavirus more effective and prompt in the second worst-hit city in the state. The four officers - Saurabh Rao, Anil Kawade, Sachindra Pratap Singh and Kaustubh Diwegavkar - were appointed on instruction of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the Guardian Minister of Pune district, an official release said here.

With the appointment of these senior IAS officers, the implementation of preventive measures against the deadly virus will be more efficient and speedy, it said. The step will help contain the spread of the virus in Pune, the city worst affected by the pandemic after Mumbai in the state, the release said.

As per government instructions, the experienced bureaucrats will help the Pune divisional commissioner and the municipal commissioner in the anti-COVID-19 fight, while discharging their current responsibilities. While Rao is currently the sugar commissioner in Pune, Kawade is posted as the cooperative commissioner.

Singh heads the animal husbandry commissionerate, while Diwegavkar is posted as director, groundwater surveys, water supply and sanitation department. The officers will continue to hold their current post while helping the administration in tackling the coronavirus crisis, the release added.

