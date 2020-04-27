Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nizamuddin: Ten Indonesian Tablighis arrested in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:11 IST
Nizamuddin: Ten Indonesian Tablighis arrested in Mumbai

Ten Indonesians, including six women- who all are members of the Tablighi Jamaat and had attended the religious meet at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi in March- have been arrested by the Mumbai Police under various sections of the IPC on completion of their quarantine period, an official said on Monday. These ten members were part of a group of 12 Tablighis from Indonesia who were staying at an apartment in Bandra (west) since March 29 after they had returned from Delhi, he said.

A large number of COVID-19 cases were attributed to the religious congregation held at the Markaz, as many Tablighis travelled to various parts of the country. The official said the police came to know about the presence of the Indonesians in Bandra only on April 1.

"We found that they had came to India in two batches on February 29 and March 3, and later visited the Markaz for the event," he said. The official said while the foreigners reached Mumbai on March 7, they settled down in the apartment only on March 29, implying that they had been roaming around during the 22 days.

"During their medical examination, two members of the 12-member group tested positive for coronavirus, following which 10 others were placed under quarantine for a period of 20 days. They were arrested on Wednesday (April 22)," he said. They have been booked under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease that is dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

They were produced before court on April 23, which remanded them in the custody of the Bandra Police, the official added..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Compugen sees 'encouraging signals' from early-stage cancer trial; Regeneron, Sanofi to treat only 'critical' COVID-19 patients with arthritis drug and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Tokyo reports fewest new coronavirus cases in 4 weeks, calls for vigilanceMetropolitan Tokyo confirmed 39 more cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, Governor Yuriko Koike said, the fe...

"We can't eliminate it, so we have to live with it," says Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on coronavirus. In a televised address, asks people to take precautions to prevent the infection.

We cant eliminate it, so we have to live with it, says Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on coronavirus. In a televised address, asks people to take precautions to prevent the infection....

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president; Trump rejects reports that he will fire HHS chief Azar and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.New York City needs 7.4 billion in federal aid amid coronavirus mayorNew York City needs a 7.4 billion in federal aid to offset economic losses from the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Bl...

Around 20,000 CSCs get permission to update Aadhaar details

The Unique Identification Authority of India has permitted around 20,000 common service centres that are serving as banking correspondents to update Aadhaar details of people. The UIDAI on April 24 granted conditional approval to the CSCs t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020