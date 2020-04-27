28-yr-old donates disability pension money to COVID-19 fund, urges other to help the cause

By Abhinav Pandey Lucknow, Apr 27 (PTI) As she handed over a cheque of Rs 5,000 for the chief minister's relief fund for COVID-19 on Monday at her modest home here, 28-year-old Shabina Saifi presented a picture of pride and fortitude. Stricken by polio at the age of two, Shabina was unable to walk and later suffered vision loss. She was interested in studying music and now takes care of her mother and brother by giving musical performances.

And though the ongoing lockdown has affected her livelihood, she decided to donate the money she collected from her 'disability pension' of Rs 500 per month for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. "It may not be a big addition to the CM's fund, but I want to give a message that if anyone wants to help, he or she can do that in any circumstances. Our daily needs are unending. We have to put a brake somewhere if we really want to help," said Shabina, who has never been to a school.

At a time when everyone is anxious due to the prevailing uncertainty, wasn't it difficult to give away the money she had collected for 10 months? How will she run her house? "Uparwala chalayega. Hum thodey mein kaam chala lengey (God will help. I will manage in less amount)," she told PTI while replying to the queries. "I have some savings also that I have earned by giving music performance. People do help me but due to the lockdown, it is not possible. Let this coronavirus problem be over, that's what we all want," she added. State Bank of India officials including the branch manager of Sahadatganj visited her on Monday and received the donation.

"I could never go to school. When I was two years old, I was stricken by polio and I also became blind. As I wanted to do something, I requested my father to provide me training in music. I did 'Prabhakar' (degree) in music and participated in competitions in Yuva Mahotasava in Lucknow from 2006 to 2016," she said. "I have given performances in various districts of Uttar Pradesh and performed for All India Radio also," she said. Shabina has received various awards, citations, certificates of excellence and also State Award from UP government in 2018. For her inspiring achievements in the field of music, the National Award for Role Model 2019 under the category multiple disability was conferred upon her by the Vice President. Shabina also appealed to other people to come forward and help in the efforts to fight the pandemic, saying "it gives a great feeling".