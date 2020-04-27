Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:42 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1177 235 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 35 27 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 326 56 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 36 17 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 37 32 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 2918 877 54 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 3301 313 151 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 299 205 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 41 25 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 523 137 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 82 13 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 512 193 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 481 355 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 20 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 2121 302 106 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 8068 1188 342 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 11 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 110 37 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 9 5 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 322 86 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 2234 313 46 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1937 1101 24 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1001 316 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 51 28 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 1955 335 31 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 618 109 20 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 28272 6356 891 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 28380 and the death toll at 886. The ministry said that 6362 people have so far recovered from the infection.

