345 journalists test negative for COVID-19

As many as 345 city based journalists tested negative for coronavirus on Monday after undergoing a medical check up got up for them at a hospital here, a top official said. They had undergone the tests at the Sir C V Raman General Hospital here on April 25 and the results came out negative on Monday.

They were among a total of 1,170 journalists who took the tests at the four day medical check up camp at the Hospital here from April 23. "The medical check up was done in four slots at the Hospital here from Thursday and concluded on Monday.

A total of 1,170 journalists undertook the tests, 480 of them on Monday alone,the joint director of hte Department of Information and Public Relation D P Muralidhar told PTI. The test reports of the 480 journalists may come out on Wednesday, he said.

Only one journalist tested positive so far and has been admitted to the designated COVID-19 hospital, he said, adding 36 of his primary and secondary contacts have been quarantined..