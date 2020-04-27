Left Menu
Cyberabad Police comes to rescue of street dogs

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:53 IST
Hyderabad, Apr 27 (PTI): Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the Cyberabad Police here have launched an initiative to feed street dogs in association with various animal welfare and other organisations. As a part of the initiative, the stakeholders have decided to feed around 1,500 street dogs daily in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits, an official release said.

Apart from feeding them, as many as 300 pots would be placed in different parts of the city filled with water for the street dogs, it said. Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said : "Dogs become aggressive due to the lack of water and food.

We need to shower the same affection on beings who cannot speak. A total of 100 volunteers are working for the cause." The Commissioner also urged the public to inform p0lice about hungry stray dogs moving in packs in residential areasby dialling 9490617440.

The volunteers will reach out to the area to feed the hungry canines, the top officer said. Cyberabad is one of the three Police Commissionerates covering Hyderabad and its adjoining areas.PTI VVK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

