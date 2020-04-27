UP: BJP MLA alleges corruption in purchase of medical equipment

An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA alleged corruption in the purchase of medical equipment by the Hardoi health authorities and demanded that the funds given by him for it be returned immediately. In a letter dated April 25 to the Hardoi chief development officer, Gopamau legislator Shyam Prakash said he had sought details about Rs 24.99 lakh given from his MLA fund on April 16.

Till now, the information is yet to be furnished, he claimed. The MLA alleged that he had come to know about corruption in the purchase of medical equipment and the amount given to the Health Department be "immediately returned" so that the money could be used for other works in public interest.

Reacting to the allegations, District Magistrate Pulkit Khare said, "The chief development officer has been directed to initiate a departmental action against the chief medical officer while orders have been issued to suspend pharmacist JN Tiwari." PTI CORR NAV RDK RDK.