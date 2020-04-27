Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: BJP MLA alleges corruption in purchase of medical equipment

PTI | Hardoi | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:04 IST
UP: BJP MLA alleges corruption in purchase of medical equipment

An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA alleged corruption in the purchase of medical equipment by the Hardoi health authorities and demanded that the funds given by him for it be returned immediately. In a letter dated April 25 to the Hardoi chief development officer, Gopamau legislator Shyam Prakash said he had sought details about Rs 24.99 lakh given from his MLA fund on April 16.

Till now, the information is yet to be furnished, he claimed. The MLA alleged that he had come to know about corruption in the purchase of medical equipment and the amount given to the Health Department be "immediately returned" so that the money could be used for other works in public interest.

Reacting to the allegations, District Magistrate Pulkit Khare said, "The chief development officer has been directed to initiate a departmental action against the chief medical officer while orders have been issued to suspend pharmacist JN Tiwari." PTI CORR NAV RDK RDK.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

22 lakh food packets distributed among needy by Noida authority so far

Twenty-two lakh cooked food packets have been distributed among the needy during 29 days of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, said Avinash Tripathy, Officer on Special Duty OSD, Noida authority, on Monday. Tripathi said the community kitche...

Facing financial crisis, East Bengal still sign Sehnaj, Jairu, Lobo

East Bengal may be facing a financial crisis in the absence of sponsors but the Maidan giants continued their signing spree and on Monday announced the homecoming of Sehnaj Singh, Bikash Jairu and Cavin Lobo. The clubs most recent sponsor Q...

Kuwait does not support any interference in India's internal affairs: MEA

Kuwait does not support any interference in Indias internal affairs and has conveyed that it is deeply committed to the friendly relations between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. The response by the minis...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll rises but new cases lowest since March 10

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 333 on Monday against 260 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the daily tally of new cases declined to 1,739 from 2,324 on Sunday, posting the lowest reading since Marc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020