One more dies of coronavirus in UP as infection count nears 2,000

Coronavirus claimed one more life in Uttar Pradesh, taking the fatality count to 31 in the state, which inched closer to the 2,000-mark with 113 fresh cases on Monday. The number of confirmed infection cases in the state is 1,986 now, Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, said in a statement.

The sole death on Monday was reported from Shravasti district. The highest 10 deaths have been reported from Agra, followed by six in Moradabad, five in Meerut, three in Kanpur and one each in Basti, Varanasi, Bulandshahar, Lucknow, Firozabad, Aligarh and Shravasti. Of the 113 fresh COVID-19 cases, the maximum 27 were reported from Kanpur, 17 from Firozabad, 16 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 12 each from Agra and Bulandshahr and 10 from Aligrah.

Among the other cases, three each were reported from Meerut and Moradabad; two each from Lucknow, Bijnaur and Badaun; and one each from Pilibhit, Hapur, Bareilly,Rampur, Jalaun, Pratapgarh and Jhansi. Pilibhit, which was earlier declared COVID-free, reported a fresh case. Dr Agarwal said, "Seventy-two patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total number to 399." Now, there are 1,556 active cases in the state.

Till now, 1,089 people belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat and their contacts have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier briefing reporters here, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said, "To strengthen the infection control protocol, district-level committees will be formed under the respective additional chief medical officers. These committees will have representatives from the district hospital, women''s hospital, Indian Medical Association, WHO, UNICEF and Pollution Control Board." The mandate of these committees will be to train doctors about the infection control protocol, Prasad said.

Stressing that there is no need to panic, he said, "People should adhere to social distancing and wash their hands properly. The use of masks is advisable."