TRS Foundation day celebrated by distributing TRS masks to fight against COVID-19

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders on Monday celebrated 20th TRS party formation day in a novel way by distributing face masks with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's portrait on it thus sending a message that the party wants to spread awareness on the deadly virus and the precautions to be taken in tune with the lockdown guidelines.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-04-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 21:59 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao hoisted flag on TRS formation day at party head office in Hyderabad on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders on Monday celebrated 20th TRS party formation day in a novel way by distributing face masks with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's portrait on it thus sending a message that the party wants to spread awareness on the deadly virus and the precautions to be taken in tune with the lockdown guidelines. The party flag was hoisted at party head office and masks were distributed to the party workers to fight COVID-19 as social distance was during the event.

Srinivas Goud, Excise Minister, Telangana said, "The party leaders have celebrated 20th formation day of TRS party in the party's head office. KCR was the one person who came out from one of the political party and decided to bring statehood to Telangana. We achieved it and development process in the state is high. We will be rich state soon." TRS General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar was noticed wearing a mask with KCR's picture on it last week, after which the masks were made in large number and was distributed today.

Kumar urged all the TRS members and Cadre to wear such mask and distribute them to the needy as much as possible. The Mask went viral after the MP posted a picture following series of tweets last week. Earlier on Sunday, state IT Minister KTR donated blood on the eve of TRS party formation day to help the Thalassemia patients and other medical emergencies and also appealed to all party leaders and workers to donate blood for this cause. (ANI)

