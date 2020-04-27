Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justice Rafiq takes oath as CJ of Orissa High Court

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-04-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:11 IST
Justice Rafiq takes oath as CJ of Orissa High Court

Justice Mohammad Rafiq was on Monday sworn in as the 31st Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court. Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office and secrecy to him at Lok Seva Bhawan here, in the presence of Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, Law Minister Pratap Jena, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naik and senior officials of the high court among others.

Official sources said social distancing guidelines laid down by the government were strictly adhered to during the brief ceremony. Following the retirement of Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri in January, the Orissa High Court had been functioning under the aegis of Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda.

Prior to his appointment in Odisha, Justice Rafiq was his discharging his duties as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court. Born in Churu district, he started practising as an advocate at the Bar Council of Rajasthan in 1984. He was elevated as a Judge in the Rajasthan High Court in 2008.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

J'khand sees highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as 20 people test positive

Twenty people, including a police officer, tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Monday, the highest single-day jump in the number of cases so far, health officials said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now gon...

Government should consider announcing financial packages for states: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that government should consider assisting states with financial packages as no revenue has been generated due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The nationwide lockdown has made things worse it ...

Russia overtakes China with coronavirus cases at 87,000

Russia overtook China in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, when its tally climbed above 87,000, as pressure rose on the government to consider easing lockdown restrictions for businesses to help shore up the rattled econo...

U.S. states ease coronavirus curbs, plot an economic path forward

Georgia started letting residents dine at restaurants and watch movies at theaters on Monday as more U.S. states from Minnesota to Mississippi took steps to ease coronavirus restrictions even though health experts warned it may be too early...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020