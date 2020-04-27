Justice Rafiq takes oath as CJ of Orissa High Court

Justice Mohammad Rafiq was on Monday sworn in as the 31st Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court. Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office and secrecy to him at Lok Seva Bhawan here, in the presence of Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, Law Minister Pratap Jena, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naik and senior officials of the high court among others.

Official sources said social distancing guidelines laid down by the government were strictly adhered to during the brief ceremony. Following the retirement of Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri in January, the Orissa High Court had been functioning under the aegis of Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda.

Prior to his appointment in Odisha, Justice Rafiq was his discharging his duties as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court. Born in Churu district, he started practising as an advocate at the Bar Council of Rajasthan in 1984. He was elevated as a Judge in the Rajasthan High Court in 2008.