75 more test coronavirus positive in MP; 7 patients succumb

With 75 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh - 31 of them in Indore - the tally climbed to 2,165 on Monday, while the death count rose to 110, health officials said here. Seven more patients succumbed to COVID-19 in the state since Sunday evening, taking the toll to 110, they said.

Of these, three deaths each were reported from Indore and Bhopal, and one from Mandsaur, the officials said. Indore, the district worst-affected by the pandemic in Madhya Pradesh alone accounts for 60 deaths.

Among the 75 new cases, Indore has recorded 31 of them, followed by Bhopal and Ujjain at 13 each, Jabalpur at 10, Raisen at five and one each at Hoshangabad and Dewas, a health department bulletin said. Besides, the coronavirus entered one more district - Harda - where the first case was reported on Monday.

Overall, COVID-19 cases have been reported from 27 districts so far. Indore has the highest tally of COVID-19 cases at 1,207 followed by Bhopal (428) and Ujjain (119). The number of coronavirus cases in Jabalpur has now climbed to 69, Raisen and Hoshangabad have 33 each and Dewas has 24.

The number of cases in other districts is: 61 in Khargone, 36 each in Dhar and Khandwa, 24 in Barwani, 13 each in Morena, Ratlam and Vidisha, Agar Malwa 11, Mandsaur 9, Shajapur six, five each in Sagar and Chhindwara, four each in Gwalior and Sheopur, three in Alirajpur, two each in Shivpuri and Tikamgarh and one each in Betul and Dindori. No fresh cases were found in these districts since Sunday evening.

Two patients hail from other states. Apart from Indore where the death toll has reached 60, 17 patients have died in Ujjain, 12 in Bhopal, six each in Dewas and Khargone, two each in Hoshangabad and Mandsaur and one each in Jabalpur, Khandwa, Chhindwara, Agar Malwa and Dhar.

So far, 352 patients have recovered and returned home, the bulletein said. Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Positive cases 2,165, deaths 110, discharged 357, active patients 1,698, total sample tested 27,009.

The bulletin, however, on Monday did not mention the number of fresh samples collected in the state as it used to do earlier..