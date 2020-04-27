FIR filed against man for posting morphed photo of PM

An FIR was on Mondayfiled here against a man who allegedly posted a morphedphotograph of Prime Minister Narenda Modi on social media, apolice officer said

The man has been booked under various sections of theIndian Penal Code and IT Act, he said

"The FIR was filed with Bagodar police station againstBarkath Ansari for editing the photo of prime minister andposting indecent comments," the officer said, adding thatefforts were underway to trace him.