14 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, total climbs to 129

Fourteen people, including eight healthcare workers, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the district's tally to 129, officials said. Six of the healthcare workers who have tested positive are from the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute (also known as the Child PGI), while there is one each from the ESI and the District hospitals, the officials said. The remaining cases are from Greater Noida's Pi 1 sector, Kulesra, Jonchana, Chauda villages and Noida's Nithari in Sector 31 and Chotpur village in Sector 63, they said.

"Total 186 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. 14 of them have tested positive and 172 are negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 129," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. "So far, 71 of the 129 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 58 active cases in the district," he said.

The recovery rate of patients is 55.03 per cent, according to the official statistics. According to the Health Department, 3,530 samples were taken for COVID-19 test till Monday evening.

So far, 2,161 people have been identified across Noida and Greater Noida who have travelled abroad in recent months and they have been put on surveillance, while another 575 were in institutional quarantine, it added. District Magistrate Suhas L Y said there are currently 46 hotspots in Gautam Buddh Nagar which have been categorized in three zones – red (new case detected in last 14 days), orange (no new case in last 14 days) and green (no new case in last 28 days).

As of now, 18 hotspots are in red zone, 13 in orange and 15 in green, according to a list he shared on Twitter. The DM also refuted reports of any COVID-19-related death in Gautam Buddh Nagar, urging people to "not spread rumours".