Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya bans import of pigs after unusual deaths in Assam, Arunachal

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 27-04-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 22:41 IST
Meghalaya bans import of pigs after unusual deaths in Assam, Arunachal

The Meghalaya government on Monday banned the import of pigs after a spike in deaths of the animal was reported from some districts in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, according to a notification. In view of unusual mortality of pigs in the Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar and Jorhat districts of Assam and in some districts of Arunachal Pradesh, the transportation of pigs from other states into Meghalaya have been stopped until further orders, said the notification issued by veterinary principal secretary S P Ahammed.

All government pig farms, private farms and pig farmers should take adequate measures to ensure strict hygiene and bio-security such as disinfection of the farms and equipment, and restricting entry of any outsiders, it said. Signs of high fever in pigs and any abnormal morality should be brought to the notice of the district authorities, it added.

Quoting reports, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said pigs in the two states are suffering from some kind of flu. He said this would be clear once the test results are made public. Appealing to the people not to panic, Tynsong said pork consumed should be sourced from within the state and should be properly cooked for at least 30 minutes.

"All districts have been alerted and steps would be taken by the animal husbandry and veterinary department to keep a check on both government-run and private piggery farms in case the pigs develop any sickness," he said..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Free treatment of COVID-19 patients in govt, civic hospitals: Maharashtra Minister Amit Deshmukh

The state government has decided to provide free testing, treatment, and meals to COVID-19 patients in civic and state government-run hospitals in the state, said Amit Deshmukh, Minister for Medical Education and Culture in Maharashtra gove...

J'khand sees highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as 20 people test positive

Twenty people, including a police officer, tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Monday, the highest single-day jump in the number of cases so far, health officials said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now gon...

Government should consider announcing financial packages for states: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that government should consider assisting states with financial packages as no revenue has been generated due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The nationwide lockdown has made things worse it ...

Russia overtakes China with coronavirus cases at 87,000

Russia overtook China in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, when its tally climbed above 87,000, as pressure rose on the government to consider easing lockdown restrictions for businesses to help shore up the rattled econo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020