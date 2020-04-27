Left Menu
Development News Edition

J'khand sees highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as 20 people test positive

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-04-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 23:16 IST
J'khand sees highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as 20 people test positive

Twenty people, including a police officer, tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Monday, the highest single-day jump in the number of cases so far, health officials said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now gone up to 103, they said.

Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences director Dr D K Singh said 20, out of the total 370 samples tested during the day, were found positive. Seventeen people have been cured of the disease so far while two patients have died. One person died after testing negative due to comorbidity or other reasons, but before being discharged, according to the state health department bulletin.

With the fresh ones, the number of active cases now stands at 83, it said, adding that the infection was detected in 11 districts, out of 24, in the state. The RIMS director said the fresh cases include an assistant sub-inspector of police, who was on duty at Ranchi's Hindpiri locality, a COVID-19 hotspot, and an ambulance driver.

Of the new patients, 16 hail from Ranchi district's Bedo and Itki areas and the city's Kadru locality while details of the two cases are yet to come, he said..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Automakers yet to resume production, wait for supply chain to restart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Noida: 4-month-old dead child's father tests positive for coronavirus

Two days after a four-month-old baby was brought dead to a government-run hospital in Greater Noida, officials on Monday confirmed that his father has tested positive for the infection. However, the authorities at the Government Institute o...

COVID-19: Delhi crosses 3,000 mark; no deaths reported in last two days

With 190 fresh cases reported in Delhi, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 3,108 in the city on Monday, but no fresh death was reported for the second successive day, according to Delhi government authorities. The cases also i...

EXPLAINER-U.S. payroll protection program: What has changed in round two?

The Small Business Administration on Monday began allowing lenders to process 310 billion in funds for the second round of its program to help cover payroll costs of small businesses hurt by the novel coronavirus disruption. To address conc...

NBA-Lakers return federal relief loan funds amid coronavirus lockdown

The Los Angeles Lakers returned a loan obtained through the U.S. governments Paycheck Protection Program PPP, the team confirmed on Monday, after learning that funds in the federal program had been depleted.The loans were intended to help s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020