J'khand sees highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as 20 people test positive

Twenty people, including a police officer, tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Monday, the highest single-day jump in the number of cases so far, health officials said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now gone up to 103, they said.

Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences director Dr D K Singh said 20, out of the total 370 samples tested during the day, were found positive. Seventeen people have been cured of the disease so far while two patients have died. One person died after testing negative due to comorbidity or other reasons, but before being discharged, according to the state health department bulletin.

With the fresh ones, the number of active cases now stands at 83, it said, adding that the infection was detected in 11 districts, out of 24, in the state. The RIMS director said the fresh cases include an assistant sub-inspector of police, who was on duty at Ranchi's Hindpiri locality, a COVID-19 hotspot, and an ambulance driver.

Of the new patients, 16 hail from Ranchi district's Bedo and Itki areas and the city's Kadru locality while details of the two cases are yet to come, he said..