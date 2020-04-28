J-K: 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces

Three unidentified terrorists have been killed and arms and ammunition have been recovered after an encounter between security forces and terrorists on Monday. Earlier, an encounter had started between terrorists and security forces at Lowermunda area of Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

"#LowermundaEncounterUpdate: 03 unidentified #terrorists killed. #Arms & ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow," the J-K Police tweeted on Monday. "#Encounter has started at #Lowermunda area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," J-K Police tweeted earlier.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)