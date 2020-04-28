Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces

Three unidentified terrorists have been killed and arms and ammunition have been recovered after an encounter between security forces and terrorists on Monday.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:21 IST
J-K: 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Three unidentified terrorists have been killed and arms and ammunition have been recovered after an encounter between security forces and terrorists on Monday. Earlier, an encounter had started between terrorists and security forces at Lowermunda area of Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

"#LowermundaEncounterUpdate: 03 unidentified #terrorists killed. #Arms & ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow," the J-K Police tweeted on Monday. "#Encounter has started at #Lowermunda area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," J-K Police tweeted earlier.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Automakers yet to resume production, wait for supply chain to restart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Healthy again, British PM says too risky to relax lockdown yet

Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work on Monday after recovering from COVID-19 and warned that it was still too dangerous to relax a stringent lockdown wreaking havoc on Britains economy, for fear of a deadly second outbreak. Lookin...

U.S. oil plunges 18%, Brent hovers near $20 a barrel

Brent crude hovered around 20 a barrel and U.S. crude plunged 18 on Monday, driven lower by skittish investors fleeing the U.S. benchmark due to lack of available storage to deal with a coronavirus-induced collapse in demand. Even as govern...

White House media briefings hit turbulence as Trump attacks 'enemy'

The White House abruptly cancelled - and then reinstated - Mondays coronavirus media briefing after President Donald Trump, ridiculed for his suggestion to inject patients with disinfectant, railed against enemy journalists. The afternoon p...

Noida: 4-month-old dead child's father tests positive for coronavirus

Two days after a four-month-old baby was brought dead to a government-run hospital in Greater Noida, officials on Monday confirmed that his father has tested positive for the infection. However, the authorities at the Government Institute o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020