Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 5 lakh stranded people from Odisha register with govt to return to state

With the Naveen Patnaik-led government making efforts to bring back its citizens stranded in different states, a total of 4.86 lakh people from Odisha have registered their names with the state government to return.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 28-04-2020 04:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 04:29 IST
Nearly 5 lakh stranded people from Odisha register with govt to return to state
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With the Naveen Patnaik-led government making efforts to bring back its citizens stranded in different states, a total of 4.86 lakh people from Odisha have registered their names with the state government to return. Informing about the development, Odisha government's COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said, "So far, 4.86 lakh people have registered on state government's portal, which is launched for registration of migrants (who) want to return back to Odisha.""Gram Panchayat nodal officers of 6,798 GPs in the state and all BDOs, who are appointed as nodal officers have been trained to facilitate the registration procedure," Bagchi added.

He said that the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department has geared up in arranging temporary medical camps/centres to receive migrants for quarantine in the future. So far, 7,102 temporary medical camps/centres with 2.27 lakh beds have been made functional.

Odisha has made it mandatory for the migrants to register their names with the state government and they will have to undergo a compulsory 14-day quarantine after their return. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Australia allows home visits, opens beaches as virus lockdown eases

Australias most populous state said on Tuesday it will relax some restrictions on movement as beaches reopened amid hopes a policy of widespread medical testing will help sustain a decline in new cases of the coronavirus.Bondi Beach and two...

Beach crowds lead California to increase enforcement of coronavirus public health restrictions

California will step up enforcement of coronavirus-related public health restrictions after crowds jammed beaches over the weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday. Newsoms announcement came after local officials in Orange and Ventura ...

Trump faults China for coronavirus' spread, says U.S. investigating

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that China could have stopped the coronavirus before it swept the globe and said his administration was conducting serious investigations into what happened.Were doing very serious investigations ....

Trump says he has good idea how North Korea's Kim is doing; 'I hope he's fine'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he has a good idea how Kim Jong Un is doing and hopes he is fine, after days of speculation over the North Korean leaders health.Kims whereabouts and whether he had a heart procedure have been a su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020