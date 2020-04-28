66 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 2,328
66 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,328 on Tuesday.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 28-04-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 10:18 IST
The state Health Department said among the new cases, 2 were in Dholpur, 13 in Jodhpur, 11 in Ajmer, 3 in Tonk, 19 in Kota, 17 in Jaipur and 1 in Sikar.
The state also reported one death today from Kota, taking the death toll to 51. (ANI)
