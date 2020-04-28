Left Menu
Development News Edition

Observation home inmates reap benefits of vegetable garden

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-04-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 10:21 IST
Observation home inmates reap benefits of vegetable garden

Pune, Apr 28 (PTI)Amid the lockdown, children lodged at an observation home for juveniles here in Maharashtra are able to get fresh and organic vegetables everyday, thanks to a 'vegetable garden' developed by them in the premises. Besides being a source of fresh produce, the garden at the observation home, located inJawaharlal Nehru Audyogik Kendra in Yerawada area of Pune,is also keeping the juveniles, who are accused of various crimes, engaged in meaningful activities, an official said.

The vegetable garden was set up sometime back with the help of NGO Hope For the Children Foundation (HFCF) and the Eco Factory Foundation, a CSR arm of a private company, the observation home's superintendent G N Padghan told PTI. "With the support of these two organisations, we decided to utilise a parcel of land on our premises for organic plantation in December last year," he said.

The objective was to produce and provide fresh vegetables to children, engage them in learning new skills, help them connect with themother earth and support the observation home with food sustainability, he said. "The actual work on the garden began in January. A dry and open plot was prepared for plantation. Some vegetable plants and seeds were sown. We used drip and sprinkler irrigation techniques. Children and caretakers were trained in preparing organic and natural fertilizers, bio-waste compost and use of pesticides," the official said.

Since the lockdown came into force, the garden has started providing the organically grown eggplants, tomatoes, cluster beans, carrots, potatoes, onions, various gourd varieties, ladyfinger, corn, spinach, fenugreek, other green leafy vegetables, green chillies, coriander and curry leaves. "The daily requirement of vegetables at the observation home is met by the garden," Padghan said.

Earlier, there were 35 juveniles at the observation home, but after the coronavirus outbreak, some of them were allowed to go home, he said, adding that as of now, nearly 13 children are staying at the facility. HFCF founder Caroline Audoir de Valter said credit goes to children at the observation home who took forward the activity with love and care and cultivated the garden.

She also lauded efforts of the observation home authorities and the Eco Factory Foundation's Anand Chordia for providing technical expertise on organic farming. HCFC is working with the observation home for last five years to support rehabilitation of the children in conflict with law.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

With children infected by COVID-19 feeling anxious as they adjust to isolation wards and PPE-clad doctors, health authorities in Punjab and Chandigarh look to keep them occupied with board games, cartoons and regular counselling. At the J...

ANALYSIS-Resilience of independent oil firms faces hedging, debt tests

Independent international oil producers can cope with plunging oil prices better than higher-cost U.S. shale firms but persistent low prices may still leave them struggling to repay debts and renew hedging facilities needed to protect reven...

'America's Got Talent', 'World of Dance' to have back-to-back season premieres

Reality television shows Americas Got Talent and World of Dance is set to have their season premieres back-to-back next month, NBC has announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two shows will arrive on May 26.The first episode of ...

Japan needs to keep emergency in place, 2021 Olympics 'difficult,' top doctor says

It is too early to consider lifting Japans state of emergency over the coronavirus, the head of the Japan Medical Association said on Tuesday, adding that it will be difficult for Tokyo to host the Olympics next year without an effective va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020